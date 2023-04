The semi-truck was holding large rolls of paper, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Interstate 40 West in Cocke County was temporarily closed on Wednesday, April 5, due to an overturned tractor-trailer, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

As of 12:20 p.m., traffic is moving by via the right shoulder in the Bluffton area, TDOT said.

