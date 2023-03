The road was closed for several hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strawberry Plains Pike at Wayland Road is closed after a semi-truck wreck, according to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

Nagi tweeted about the wreck around 10:50 a.m. It was still closed as of 2:17 p.m., according to TDOT Smartway.

By 2:45 p.m. they said it was back open.

This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.