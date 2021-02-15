Several lanes on I-75 North and South in Laurel County, Ky. closed due to hazardous road conditions

Officials said they are not sure when the roadways will be cleared.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said traffic is being diverted from I-75 in Laurel County due to hazardous road conditions.

The I-75 northbound lanes (near mile marker 32) are currently blocked due to icy road conditions and crashes. Northbound traffic is being diverted off of exit 29 and onto U.S. 25.

The I-75 northbound and southbound lanes (near mile marker 41) are currently closed due to hazardous road conditions. Northbound and southbound traffic is being diverted off of exit 41.