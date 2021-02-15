Several lanes on I-75 North and South in Laurel County, Ky. closed due to hazardous road conditions

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said traffic is being diverted from I-75 in Laurel County due to hazardous road conditions.
The I-75 northbound lanes (near mile marker 32) are currently blocked due to icy road conditions and crashes. Northbound traffic is being diverted off of exit 29 and onto U.S. 25.
The I-75 northbound and southbound lanes (near mile marker 41) are currently closed due to hazardous road conditions. Northbound and southbound traffic is being diverted off of exit 41.
Officials said they are not sure when the roadways will be cleared.