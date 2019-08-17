SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign.

From Aug. 16 to Sept. 2, expect to see more messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, according to an SCSO Facebook post.

This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

These campaigns aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries and fatalities this year.

“We ask all residents and visitors to please drive safely while traveling on Tennessee roadways,” Sheriff Ron Seals said in a Facebook post.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle, according to the Facebook post.

The THSO provides grant funding to support Sevier County Sheriff’s Office increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It campaign. For more information about the THSO, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.