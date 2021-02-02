Sevierville looking for public input on improvements to the US 441/Parkway corridor

The city is looking for people to provide their concerns and ideas for improving the corridor through an interactive map.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Sevierville is looking for public feedback on a traffic study to make improvements to the U.S. 441/Parkway corridor that runs just north of downtown through Apple Valley Road where the Parkway enters Pigeon Forge.

The area of study encompasses not only the Parkway, but also surrounding downtown and other areas along that corridor.

The city said it is looking to implement growth and improvement strategies in the corridor, such as making it more safer and more friendly for both pedestrians and vehicles. The city has been awarded a TDOT Community Transportation Planning grant to support the effort.

The city said other goals include coordinating with existing transit and planning for future greenways.

The city said it is working with design firm WSP to gather public comment through an online mapping application. Anyone can submit their opinions and concerns -- such as safety concerns, traffic issues, landscaping or suggestions for improving pedestrian accessibility -- through the interactive map by clicking this link.