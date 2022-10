The work will run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday night and ending Friday morning.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department tweeted a warning to drivers about road work on I-40 this week, which will close multiple lanes.

SPD said the work will be on the I-40 exit 407 ramps and overpass, a busy exit in and out of Sevier County.

The work will run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday night and ending Friday morning.