Sevierville warns of road closures ahead of Christmas Parade on Saturday

Officials said the parade generally lasts around an hour, and motorists should consider avoiding these areas from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Sevierville is warning of road closures downtown ahead of the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church onto northbound Forks of the River Parkway.

Court Avenue between Main Street and the Parkway will close at 9 a.m., according to a release.

Portions of the following roads will be temporarily closed around 10:45 a.m. for the parade:

South Honey Lane

Forks of the River Parkway northbound lanes between South Honey Lane and Main Street

Main Street eastbound lanes between Forks of the River Parkway and Court Avenue

After the start of the Christmas Parade, all eastbound traffic will be prohibited from SR 66 to Court Avenue, according to the city. Vehicles traveling southbound on SR 66 toward north US 411/Main Street/Dolly Parton Parkway should do so via SR 448/ North Parkway.

The parade route is as follows:

First Baptist Church to Court Avenue to westbound South Honey Lane.

Right (north) onto Forks of the River Parkway.

Right (east) onto Main Street.

Right (south) onto Court Avenue, ending at the First Baptist Church.