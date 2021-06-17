BCSO: Portion of Sevierville Rd. reopens after tractor-trailer entangled in telephone wire

Deputies said traffic is moving again in both directions on Sevierville Road (U.S. Highway 411 North) between Nina Delozier Road and Peppermint Road.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said that a portion of Sevierville Road in Maryville is back open after a tractor-trailer carrying an extra-wide load was entangled in telephone wire.

Deputies said traffic is moving again in both directions on Sevierville Road (U.S. Highway 411 North) between Nina Delozier Road and Peppermint Road.

Sheriff's Office motor units, along with motor units with Maryville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are currently escorting the tractor-trailer pulling the wide load through the county and northbound to Chapman Highway.

Previous:

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said a portion of Sevierville Road is expected to stay closed through Thursday night and into Friday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying an extra-wide load was entangled in telephone wire.

They said the stretch of road between Nina Delozier Road and Peppermint Road would likely stay closed as crews worked with state officials on a plan to move the tractor-trailer.

They said it became entangled in telephone wire around 4 p.m. as the driver was traveling north.

Officials urged commuters to find alternative routes if they need to travel through the section of the road. Deputies will stay on the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

An alternative route may be available through Davis Ford Road, turning at Hitch Road.