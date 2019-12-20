ERWIN, Tenn. — UPDATE: Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley has confirmed to News 5 that three people are dead after a serious crash on I-26 westbound in Erwin.

The road is closed from Exit 37 to Exit 40. The crash happened at Mile Marker 38. TDOT estimates the road will be closed until 2:00 a.m.

Interstate 26 westbound is currently closed at Mile Marker 38 after a "very serious crash."

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi says multiple vehicles are involved.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on the scene. We're told it will take awhile before an update will be available.

TDOT Smartway estimates the road will reopen around 8:30 p.m.

This story was originally reported by WCYB