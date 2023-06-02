Single lane, sidewalk to close on Gay Street Bridge for annual inspection

The closures are happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 5th and 6th.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One lane of the Gay Street Bridge will be closed Monday, June 5, and Tuesday, June 6, according to the City of Knoxville.

Tennessee Department of Transportation will perform its routine annual safety inspection.

The alternating lane closure will be in effect on both days between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A flag team will direct traffic through the work zone.

In addition, one of the two sidewalks will also be closed.

Motorists are advised to consider an alternate route using one of the other bridges across the Tennessee River in order to avoid the inspection work.