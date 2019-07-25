PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have issued permission allowing a temporary, single-lane closure on the Spur to accommodate roadwork near the park boundary.

Work crews will implement the single-lane closure on the north end of the northbound Spur on Sunday, July 28 and Monday, July 29 from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each night.

While the construction activity is within the Pigeon Forge City limits, the temporary lane closure on the Spur was requested to allow sufficient space for a safe transition from two lanes to a single lane before entering the construction zone.

