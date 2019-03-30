BRISTOL, Va. — You don't see this everyday: A pilot had to improvise and use I-81 as an emergency landing strip Friday evening.

According to WCYB News, Virginia State Police said it happened on the northbound side of the interstate at Exit 7 between Bristol and Abingdon, Va.

The pilot was the only one in the plane was not hurt.

VSP said the pilot was having trouble after their fuel gauge suddenly dropped from a full tank to a half tank.

Because of the immediate risk of running out of fuel and crashing, the pilot put the plane down gently on the interstate instead of heading to the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon.

I-81 was down to one lane for more than an hour as crews responded. The plane was eventually towed away on a flatbed truck, and all lanes have reopened.