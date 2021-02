The park said it will announce when these roads reopen.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — As winter weather moves into East Tennessee, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced several road closures due to snow and ice.

Little River Road closed at 6 p.m. on Sunday from the Sugarlands Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye.

Wears Cove Gap road is also closed.

US 441 (Newfound Gap Road) between Gatlinburg, Tenn. and Cherokee, N.C. is closed.

Cherokee Orchard Road is closed above Twin Creeks.

