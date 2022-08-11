Lane closures planned on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge starting Aug. 15

The GSMNP said the lane closures will last for a few days so crews can do some routine maintenance along the Spur.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Traffic on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will be slower than normal starting Aug. 15 as crews do some routine maintenance work.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said there will be temporary single-lane closures along the northbound and southbound sides of the Spur to give crews space to remove trees, clean up litter, cut grass, and clean culverts.

The closures are planned for Monday through Thursday each week between Aug. 15 through Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers should expect some traffic delays and are asked to slow down and use caution during work hours.