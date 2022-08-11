x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Lane closures planned on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge starting Aug. 15

The GSMNP said the lane closures will last for a few days so crews can do some routine maintenance along the Spur.
Credit: GSMNP

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Traffic on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will be slower than normal starting Aug. 15 as crews do some routine maintenance work.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said there will be temporary single-lane closures along the northbound and southbound sides of the Spur to give crews space to remove trees, clean up litter, cut grass, and clean culverts.

The closures are planned for Monday through Thursday each week between Aug. 15 through Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers should expect some traffic delays and are asked to slow down and use caution during work hours.

You can learn more by visiting the park's website at this link.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Part of Jones Cove Road in Sevier Co. expected to stay closed for bridge repairs until mid-November

Before You Leave, Check This Out