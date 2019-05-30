SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will be doing some maintenance work along the Spur in early June, causing some lane closures and delays on both sides of the road.

The GSMNP said crews will be out on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge starting Monday, June 3 through Thursday, June 6, and then again the following week from Monday though Thursday.

Single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

The park said the work will include litter patrol, tree removal, and some road maintenance.

The park routinely posts road delays and closures on its road status Twitter feed.