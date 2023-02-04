Spur Tunnel temporarily opening to two lanes of traffic, GSMNP says

Both lanes will be open from Friday, April 7 until Sunday, April 16, according to the National Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Federal Highway Administration officials will temporarily open the Spur Tunnel to two lanes starting Friday afternoon, according to a release from GSMNP.

Both lanes will stay open until Sunday, April 16. Contractors will then close one lane of travel on April 17 as they finish installing new lights and pavement striping in the tunnel, GSMNP said.

Crews began work in January to replace drains and lights, clean and seal the tunnel interior, put in a new lighting control system and install a propane-powered generator for emergency backup, according to the release.

National Park Service officials are reminding motorists to stay alert, be courteous of other drivers and follow posted speed limits. The tunnel will reopen fully by the end of April, GSMNP said.