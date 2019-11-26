State Route 66 has reopened and State Route 70 will reopen soon nearly a full year after closing for landslide repairs from February's historic rain levels.

After months of setbacks and unexpected stability issues, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said SR 66 has reopened to the public.

All lanes are open, but TDOT said it will need to implement lane closures Wednesday to finish placing stone on the shoulders and ditches.

Crews also said to use caution as trucks are still hauling material from a waste site on New Life Road via SR 66.

SR 70 is still undergoing repairs, though TDOT expects the area through the slide will reopen sometime in the first week of December. TDOT said once the highway is reopened, drivers will still need to plan ahead for one-lane roadway conditions with a traffic signal at the top of the mountain -- as there is another slide that is being let to contract on Dec. 13, 2019.

TDOT said it will work to keep one lane open throughout the construction process.

People living in the area have had to take long 40-mile detour for months. The road projects have been impacting local schools. Clinch Elementary School switched to a four-day week in September to adjust.

