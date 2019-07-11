Crews are working to clear a tanker truck that flipped in North Knox County Wednesday night.

According to Rural Metro Fire, crews responded to the 1300 block of West Raccoon Valley Road for an overturned tanker truck carrying liquid latex.

Crews said they discovered no leaks following initial reports, but fire HAZMAT personnel remained on the scene just to be safe as they worked to clear the wreck.

Rural Metro said there were no injuries in the crash. The driver told the Tennessee Highway Patrol he felt the trailer ease off the roadway, which pulled the tractor over with it.