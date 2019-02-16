Crews are working to clear an overturned fuel tanker truck that was breached in Campbell County that had briefly closed the northbound side of Interstate 75 Friday night.

According to Campbell County dispatchers, the call came in around 7:50 p.m. just south of Caryville on I-75 at mile marker 133.

Currently, the right lane of I-75 North is blocked at MM 133, according to TDOT.

Mark Nagi with TDOT said the lane closure will be 'long term' as crews work to drill and pump off nearly 8,500 gallons of gasoline from the breached tanker. As of 9 p.m., TDOT has pushed the clear time out to Saturday at 6 a.m.

Southbound traffic on I-75 is not reported to be affected.