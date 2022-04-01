One flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Tazewell Pike crash

Rural Metro said the victim had to be cut out of the car and flown to UT Medical Center after the car went off the road and crashed into a tree.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital with apparent life-threatening injuries after a serious crash on Tazewell Pike, Knox County Rural Metro Fire said.

Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue crews responded around 10:45 p.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tazewell Pike and Atkins Road. Rural Metro Public Information Officer Jeff Bagwell said the car went off the road.

The car's front end could be seen wrapped around a tree. Crews had to use equipment to cut the sole occupant out of the vehicle, who was trapped and in serious condition at the time.

Crews called for a Lifestar helicopter to quickly fly the patient to UT Medical Center.