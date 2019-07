CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash at mile marker 335 in Cumberland County shut down I-40 West for hours on Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TDOT said the crash was originally reported just after 8:30 a.m. (central time zone).

It is unclear when the roadway will be reopened, but according to a tweet from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, traffic is being detoured around the incident.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they become available.