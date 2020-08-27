TDOT announces rolling roadblock, double lane closure on I-40 East, I-640 West for Sunday

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said motorists traveling on I-40 East and I-640 West in Knox County should watch out for an upcoming rolling roadblock and double lane closure starting Sunday at 6 a.m.
TDOT said this will allow an overhead structure to be erected.
Motorists will experience a prolonged rolling roadblock on I-40 East from West Hills to the 17th Street exit ramp, according to TDOT. There will also be a lengthy rolling roadblock on I-640 West from the Clinton Highway on-ramp to the I-40 East exit ramp at 17th Street.
Officials said the double lane closure will begin on I-40 East near the I-40/I-640 split and continue to the 17th Street exit ramp.
These double lane closures and rolling roadblocks are expected to be in place until 12 p.m., according to TDOT.
Officials said the work depends on favorable weather conditions, and motorists are asked to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.