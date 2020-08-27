TDOT announces rolling roadblock, double lane closure on I-40 East, I-640 West for Sunday

These double lane closures and rolling roadblocks are expected to be in place until 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, according to TDOT.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said motorists traveling on I-40 East and I-640 West in Knox County should watch out for an upcoming rolling roadblock and double lane closure starting Sunday at 6 a.m.

TDOT said this will allow an overhead structure to be erected.

Motorists will experience a prolonged rolling roadblock on I-40 East from West Hills to the 17th Street exit ramp, according to TDOT. There will also be a lengthy rolling roadblock on I-640 West from the Clinton Highway on-ramp to the I-40 East exit ramp at 17th Street.

Officials said the double lane closure will begin on I-40 East near the I-40/I-640 split and continue to the 17th Street exit ramp.

These double lane closures and rolling roadblocks are expected to be in place until 12 p.m., according to TDOT.