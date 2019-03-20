KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — TDOT has a warning for drivers: Interstates around Knoxville this weekend will include a series of lane closures.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, crews will start bridge repairs on I-40 East at the bridge over North 6th Avenue, or mile marker 389.

The on-ramps from Hall of Fame Drive and James White Parkway to I-40 East will be closed all weekend until Monday morning at 6.

Plus, TDOT says bridge work on I-75 from I-640 to Emory Road will mean lane closures for the next few weekends.

RELATED: Expects lane closures on I-40 in downtown Knoxville starting on St. Patrick's Day

This is all as TDOT is resurfacing I-40 overnight on weekdays from Downtown Knoxville to the Holston River Bridge in East Knox County.

TDOT says this project will last until September.

Some drivers say they can't wait for the smooth roads.

"It's a bit rocky," said Brad Austin as he described I-40. "Every day when you're passing by there's people sitting in a lane with blown tires. I understand it takes a minute to fix these things, but I do wish they'd get on it a little quicker."

TDOT says last month's incessant rain un-did a lot of pothole patchwork.

"Now that spring is here, is that our crews can do more permanent patching with more hot asphalt," said TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi. "But also most importantly, this is when we can do our major resurfacing projects."

TDOT says not all potholes are easy to fix.

"Unfortunately when you see those potholes in the middle lane on the interstate in a heavily traveled area, it's just not easy for our crews to get out there and patch those potholes. It's very dangerous work," Nagi said.

"Most of the time I can withstand a decent pothole, but when they get very large, it makes us nervous that we can break them really easily," said Peter Spetrini, a truck driver.

He said he's seen roads in worse conditions in other states.

"I think the DOT is doing the best job they can, but it really gets bad during the rain," Spetrini said.

AAA Knoxville has some tips on how you can avoid potholes and protect your car here.