KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is warning drivers ahead of temporary lane closures on the I-40 East Ramp to Asheville Highway (Exit 394).

The closures are set to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 through 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

TDOT said crews will be doing bridge repair on Asheville Highway underneath I-40.