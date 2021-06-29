TDOT: Holiday weekend travelers in Tennessee won't be delayed by construction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — TDOT announced in a release that it would be stopping all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes over the holiday weekend.
The pause in construction will begin Friday, July 2 at 6:00 a.m. and last through Tuesday, July 6 at 6:00 a.m.
“It is estimated that 939,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4 holiday,” TDOT Commissioner, Clay Bright, said. “To help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time.”
According to AAA, more than 47 million Americans will travel for July 4 and 91% of them will drive to their destination. This is the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.