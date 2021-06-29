TDOT: Holiday weekend travelers in Tennessee won't be delayed by construction

All construction-related lane closures will be halted beginning Friday morning through Tuesday morning.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — TDOT announced in a release that it would be stopping all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes over the holiday weekend.

The pause in construction will begin Friday, July 2 at 6:00 a.m. and last through Tuesday, July 6 at 6:00 a.m.

“It is estimated that 939,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4 holiday,” TDOT Commissioner, Clay Bright, said. “To help motorists reach their destinations safely and without unnecessary delays, we are suspending lane closures during this holiday travel time.”