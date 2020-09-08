TDOT: I-40 East closed in Roane Co. around exit 350 after multi-vehicle crash Saturday night

Officials said that I-40 East was closed Saturday night and traffic was being diverted around exit 350.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — I-40 East in Roane County was closed after a multi-vehicle crash around Swan Pond Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Traffic was diverted away from the wreck around exit 350, according to officials. Officials originally estimated the wreck to be clear by 12 a.m.

No information was immediately available about the cause of the crash, or any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information is available.