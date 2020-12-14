x
TDOT: I-40E near Chilhowee Drive closed due to multi-tractor trailer crash

KPD responded to the crash early Monday morning, all lanes of I-40E just past I-640 are closed due to the crash.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday morning, the Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash on I-40E near Chilhowee Drive at MM 393 involving multiple tractor trailers. 

Currently, there is no word on when the route will re-open. KPD said to use an alternate route. 

Officials said to take the Cherry Street Exit to Asheville Highway as an alternate route to re-enter I-40E.

There is also not any word on the condition of the drivers involved in the crash. 

This is a developing story. We will continue to update, as we learn more. 