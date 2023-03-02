CCSD: Leaking propane truck closes part of SR 340 in Cocke County, triggers mandatory one-mile radius evacuation due to explosion threat

The Cocke County Sheriff's Department said anyone that does not have a place to relocate can go to the Parrottsville Elementary school gymnasium.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Cocke County Sheriff's Department said there is a one-mile radius evacuation of residents due to a leaking propane truck on SR 340 in Parrottsville in Cocke County.

Spokesperson Mark Nagi said the propane truck overturned at Allen Chapel Road and began leaking.

CCSD told residents this is a mandatory evacuation within a one-mile radius of any direction due to the threat of an explosion.

Anyone that is evacuated and does not have a place to relocate can go to the Parrotsville Elementary school gymnasium, according to CCSD.

Nagi said there will be a long-term closure on SR 340, and a medical helicopter is en route.

As of 12:32 p.m., Nagi said the propane leak has slowed and the remaining product is being transferred. The evacuation zone is still in place.

This story is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.