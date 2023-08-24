TDOT: Part of Alcoa Highway to close starting Sunday for construction

TDOT said the northbound right lane will be closed nightly between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail through Sept. 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the northbound right lane on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) will be closed between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail starting Sunday, Aug. 27.

Crews will be installing portable barrier rail and anchors for a temporary rock catchment fence, according to a release. The closure will be in place nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Saturday, Sept. 2.

TDOT said drivers should also expect shoulder closures in both directions during the daytime on Alcoa Highway (US 129/State Route 115) between Woodson Drive and Cherokee Trail while crews conduct clearing operations and continue installing the temporary rock catchment fence.

Officials said traffic pacing operations are also possible in this area during the day so the contractor can move equipment and perform various work activities. However, TDOT said these operations are anticipated to have minimal impact on traffic.