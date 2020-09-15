TDOT reminds drivers to move over and slow down in work zones during Safety Week

Safety Week started on Monday. During the week, officials will introduce drivers to TDOT workers over social media.

Drivers should always take the right steps to be safe on the road. They may want to be even more careful this week since Safety Week started Monday.

The week isn't just about reminding drivers to be safe. It's also about giving Tennessee Department of Transportation workers recognition for all that they do.

Officials began introducing TDOT workers over social media. Through the "Faces of TDOT" campaign, officials want to remind people that there are actual people working for them and to encourage drivers to be cautious in work zones so they don't get hurt.

"We want our employees, at the end of each day, to be able to go back home to their families safely," Commissioner Clay Bright said during a video about Safety Week.

Pictures and quotes from many TDOT workers will be posted on the department's social media, according to officials. As part of the "Faces of TDOT" campaign, workers will also be featured on billboards across Tennessee.