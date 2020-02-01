The holidays are over, so the Tennessee Department of Transportation is resuming construction-related lane closures.

They stopped the lane closures in Dec. 20 to help alleviate holiday-related congestion. By keeping the lanes open, TDOT hoped to keep traffic flowing better and to help people get to where they were going easier.

Now, the holidays are over and the roads are less busy than they were over the holidays. So, TDOT will resume closing lanes as it focuses on finishing construction projects across Tennessee's interstates and state highways.

Some projects include work on the Broadway Viaduct, a widening project on Lenior City Highway 321 and Highway 11 and work along Topside and Woodson on Alcoa Highway.