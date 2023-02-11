TDOT: Road work near UT campus could affect travel to basketball games this weekend

Lanes of traffic on I-40 are closed near downtown Knoxville for bridge repairs. The University of Tennessee urges basketball fans to plan ahead.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — TDOT and the University of Tennessee are asking basketball fans to plan ahead this weekend before making their way to Thomson-Boling Arena.

Mark Nagi, a spokesperson for TDOT, says road crews will be doing work and closing lanes on I-40 East and West near Downtown Knoxville all weekend long, through Monday morning at 6 a.m.

The roadwork is happening to repair the I-40 bridge over 17th Street. It could lead to traffic and backups on the way to UT's campus.

"These lane closures will be in place 24/7 to allow for the installation of traffic control devices and to repair the parapet wall at the bridge ends," Nagi tweeted. "These lane closures will carry over to I-275, as well as to Alcoa Highway."

A UT parking spokesperson told 10News the University wants to make all Men's Basketball and Lady Vols Basketball fans aware of the closure this weekend, since there are home games scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday.

TDOT says plans could change if weather gets too severe this weekend.