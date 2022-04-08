TDOT to suspend all interstate construction work on Easter weekend

TDOT said this will allow maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state during the holiday weekend.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said it will suspend all interstate construction work on Easter weekend.

According to a press release, TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures beginning April 14 at 6 p.m. through April 18 at 6 a.m. to allow maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across Tennessee during the holiday weekend.

Officials said that motorists will still see some long-term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place.

While lane closure activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones, and reduced speed limits will still be in effect, TDOT said.