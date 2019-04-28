MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Tennessee Highway Patrol tested the fog zone in both directions along I-75 in Bradley and McMinn Counties Sunday, April 28.

The testing "scenarios" were conducted between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. The fog zone area is on I-75, from mile marker 27 in Bradley County to mile marker 44 in McMinn County.

TDOT and THP performed fog zone scenario testing activities on dynamic message signs, changeable speed limit signs, swing gates and fog detection systems.

Crews worked along I-75 in both directions at the on-ramps at exits 27, 33, 36 and 42.