TDOT: I-640 Reconstruction Project slowed due to unexpected changes

Changes in the grades of rubblized concrete on the eastbound side are to blame, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Progress on the eastbound side of the I-640 Reconstruction Project has been slowed by engineers, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Unexpected changes in the grades of rubblized concrete are to blame. The grades are higher than planned, TDOT said.

Engineering staff is working to determine the best course of action for reestablishing the appropriate lines, grades and cross-slopes for the safety of the public, according to TDOT.