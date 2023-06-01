x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

TDOT: I-640 Reconstruction Project slowed due to unexpected changes

Changes in the grades of rubblized concrete on the eastbound side are to blame, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Progress on the eastbound side of the I-640 Reconstruction Project has been slowed by engineers, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. 

Unexpected changes in the grades of rubblized concrete are to blame. The grades are higher than planned, TDOT said. 

Engineering staff is working to determine the best course of action for reestablishing the appropriate lines, grades and cross-slopes for the safety of the public, according to TDOT. 

The completion of the reconstruction project remains November 2023, TDOT said.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. Lee announces statewide tour 'celebrating' Transportation Modernization Act

Before You Leave, Check This Out