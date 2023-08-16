TDOT: Two wrecks in Knox County cause backups on I-640, I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two separate wrecks caused traffic congestion on some Knox County interstates Wednesday afternoon, according to TDOT.
A wreck involving a semi-truck happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-640 East near Rutledge Pike. As of 5:45 p.m., the right lane is blocked, according to the TDOT SmartWay map.
Congestion from this wreck stretched down past Buffat Mill Road and Millertown Pike.
The TDOT SmartWay map also showed one multi-vehicle wreck on I-40 East near East Governor John Sevier Highway. As of 5:43 p.m., it was cleared.