TDOT: Two wrecks in Knox County cause backups on I-640, I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two separate wrecks caused traffic congestion on some Knox County interstates Wednesday afternoon, according to TDOT.

A wreck involving a semi-truck happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-640 East near Rutledge Pike. As of 5:45 p.m., the right lane is blocked, according to the TDOT SmartWay map.

Congestion from this wreck stretched down past Buffat Mill Road and Millertown Pike.