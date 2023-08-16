x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

TDOT: Two wrecks in Knox County cause backups on I-640, I-40

A wreck involving a semi-truck happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-640 East near Rutledge Pike, according to the TDOT SmartWay map.
Credit: TDOT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two separate wrecks caused traffic congestion on some Knox County interstates Wednesday afternoon, according to TDOT. 

A wreck involving a semi-truck happened around 4:30 p.m. on I-640 East near Rutledge Pike. As of 5:45 p.m., the right lane is blocked, according to the TDOT SmartWay map.

Congestion from this wreck stretched down past Buffat Mill Road and Millertown Pike. 

The TDOT SmartWay map also showed one multi-vehicle wreck on I-40 East near East Governor John Sevier Highway. As of 5:43 p.m., it was cleared. 

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Knoxville officials announce plan to end deadly wrecks by 2040

Before You Leave, Check This Out