KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said a teen died over the weekend after a multi-vehicle crash in West Knox County.

KCSO said 19-year-old Trent Craig died due to injuries suffered in a crash at Canton Hollow Road and Trulock Lane on Saturday.

The crash shut the road down for several hours.