PINEVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old Pineville pedestrian died after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 25 East.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. Thursday.

Kentucky State Police said Ethan Fugate was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck in the middle of the road by a 64-year-old Middlesboro man's truck traveling north on the road.

The driver told officers he saw a pedestrian standing in the road but was unable to avoid hitting him.

Police don't suspect foul play was involved.