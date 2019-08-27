NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are halting lane closures on interstates and state highways over the Labor Day weekend.

The state Department of Transportation says it will stop lane closures from noon on Friday through 6 a.m. on Sept. 3 to accommodate the busy holiday traveling period.

Workers will still be on site at many construction sites.

Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones with workers present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

Additionally, Tennessee's new hands-free driving law includes a $200 fine for most cellphone use in a work zone with workers on site.

