Interstate 75 in Campbell County is now clear after an overturned fuel tanker truck blocked a northbound lane overnight.

According to Campbell County dispatchers, the call came in around 7:50 p.m. just south of Caryville on I-75 at mile marker 133.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two other passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. No one was hurt, but the tanker leaked gasoline.

THP said there were no evacuations in the area.

Mark Nagi with TDOT said crews had to drill and pump out more than 8,500 gallons of gasoline from the breached tanker.