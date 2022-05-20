THP and many East TN police departments to work together during "Operation Smokey Mountain Blues"

The event is meant to kick off summer travel in the Great Smoky Mountains and mitigate a possible increase in crashes related to distracted and impaired driving.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced Thursday that it would be partnering with several East Tennessee police departments for a law enforcement event meant to decrease crashes in the Great Smoky Mountains.

They said the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, the Gatlinburg Police Department, the Pittment Center Police Department, the Pigeon Forge Police Department, the Sevierville Police Department and the Cocke County Sheriff's Office would work together for "Operation Smokey Mountain Blues."

The event is meant to kick off an expected increase in summer travel within the Great Smoky Mountains. During that time, authorities said they would work to mitigate a possible increase in crashes related to distracted driving and impaired driving.

It will be held on May 20 and authorities will be looking for distracted drivers on Sevier County roads. A sobriety checkpoint is also scheduled from 9 p.m. that Friday through 11 p.m. at the intersection of East Parkway and Buckhorn Road.