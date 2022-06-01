THP helps driver and pets get back on the road after car falls into roadside ditch

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said crews were able to get a car out of ditch on the side of a road, helping the driver's dog and cat in the process.

TENNESSEE, USA — As snow fell across Tennessee Thursday and covered many roads with slick conditions, crashes were reported in several places. At one of them, a car ended up in a roadside ditch with a dog and a cat inside.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said they responded to help the driver get back on the road. They had help from the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

THP posted about the incident on social media, sharing pictures of the animals safely inside the car and out of the snow.

If you do not need to be out on the roads Thursday night or early Friday morning -- crews are asking you to stay off the road to avoid icy conditions.

Temperatures are expected to turn frigid overnight into Friday morning, and wet roads are expected to freeze, particularly in the Cumberland Plateau where there was significant snow accumulation.