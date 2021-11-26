THP investigating deadly crash on I-75 North near Norris Dam

TDOT said traffic was backed up for miles as emergency crews responded Friday.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a deadly crash Friday morning that backed traffic up on northbound Interstate 75 in Anderson County for miles.

According to THP, one vehicle was involved. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the crash happened near Norris Dam and Rocky Top at mile marker 126 around 10 a.m.

According to TDOT, traffic was backed up for miles to the Andersonville Highway exit as emergency crews responded. Traffic was down to one lane and moving slowly past the crash.

THP said it would release more information once the preliminary crash investigation is completed.