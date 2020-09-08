THP investigating multiple fatal wrecks across East Tennessee

Tennessee Highway Patrol says it is investigating fatal wrecks in Roane, Morgan and Loudon Counties. I-40 in Loudon Co. is currently closed.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — 3 separate wrecks occurred in East Tennessee in the past 24 hours, leaving at least 4 people dead, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

I-75 S. in Loudon Co. is closed currently as THP investigates a fatal wreck which occurred Sunday morning.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, multiple injuries are confirmed and UT LifeStar has landed on the interstate to transport multiple victims. The wreck is expected to be cleared by 11:00 a.m., according to TDOT.

At least one death has been reported, but no specifics are known at this time.

Another wreck occurred in Morgan Co.at 6:04 p.m. Saturday. It was a single-car accident that left 45-year-old Ronald Ford of Harriman dead.

Ford was driving east on Leonard Williams Road in Morgan Co., when he drove off the side of the road. THP says Ford over corrected, drove off the other side of the road and hit a tree.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Roane County, two are dead after a wreck on I-40 East. According to THP, the wreck happened just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Clinton Campbell, 52, was driving his car on I-40 East behind a motorcycle carrying William Daniels, 47, and his passenger Sylvia Lane, 34, both of Portland, TN.

Campbell hit Daniels' motorcycle, ejecting both him and Lane. Campbell kept driving after the crash, until his car flipped. Debris from both the car and motorcycle hit a third car that was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Daniels and Lane were both killed in the accident.