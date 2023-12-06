THP, AAA stress safety as East Tennessee sees more than 120 motorcycle crashes in past 2 months

THP Knoxville said 11 of the crashes it saw in April and May were deadly.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville-area transportation authorities are asking people to stay safe on the road as East Tennessee sees a summer surge in motorcycle crashes.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville district troopers saw more than 120 motorcycle crashes in just April and May in the area. That area includes Knox, Blount, Loudon, Sevier, Monroe, Anderson, Roane, Campbell, Scott and Morgan counties.

Of those crashes, 11 were fatal. 27 of the crashes involved a serious injury, and 39 involved a minor injury.

The vast majority of crashes happened during daylight hours, particularly during the evening hours between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Across the state, there were a total of nearly 650 motorcycle crashes in the same time period. You can find the latest statistics on the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security's website at this link.

AAA said it's important for drivers to be extra careful while out on the road this summer and for all riders to wear a helmet. Tennessee has a universal helmet law.

"That's very important. That helps reduce injuries...it reduces fatalities while you're out and about riding on your motorcycle. It's the common sense, safe thing to do while riding your motorcycle. It's also the law here in Tennessee," Megan Cooper with AAA said.

THP said drivers should also be alert and look twice for motorcyclists while on the road, particularly in rural areas and places with limited visibility.