UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said one person has died in a crash that occurred Wednesday evening on Maynardville Highway/State Route 33 in Union County.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred on the northbound side of SR 33 at Possum Valley Road around 6:20 p.m.

Both directions of traffic were being diverted and the roadway was closed. The crash was cleared around 8:44 p.m.

The identity of the victim is unknown at the moment.