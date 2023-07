According to TDOT, the left lane and left shoulder are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. β€” According to TDOT, the left lane and left shoulder are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at mile marker 132.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene of a car crash in Campbell County.

Please use caution in the area.

This is a developing story.