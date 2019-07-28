CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — A tractor-trailer crash shut down I-40 West in Cumberland County for hours on Sunday.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer carrying paper towels was traveling eastbound in the right lane. Then it went off the left side of the road, went across the median and started to overturn on its right side.

Investigators said the tractor-trailer then crossed into westbound lanes and went through a guard rail and down an embankment. It came to rest on its right side after hitting multiple trees.

Kansas resident Mutasim Abdelrahman, 31, was driving the tractor-trailer at the time of the accident and was killed, according to THP.

His passenger, Missouri resident Robert William Newtown, 39, was also killed. Investigators said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.