The Knoxville Police Department said three people were hurt in a three-vehicle collision on Westbound I-40 near Zoo Knoxville.

According to KPD, three victims were taken to UT Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

I-40 West had to be closed at Mile Marker 391 near Rutledge Pike as crews responded around 8:30 p.m.

As of 10:25 p.m., crews were leaving the scene of the wreck and all lanes of I-40 were reopened. One lane of I-640 also had to be closed as TDOT assisted.