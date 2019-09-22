BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — Six people were involved in a two-car crash just outside of Barbourville, Kentucky Sunday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police said in a release Knox County, Kentucky Dispatch received a call around 9:45 a.m. about an accident with injuries on KY-3439 just outside of Barbourville.

Investigators said 30-year-old Sarah Buttery of Barbourville was driving a 2014 silver Buick with one front passenger when she pulled out of a driveway and onto KY-3439. Authorities said a silver 2003 Town & Country Chrysler Minivan traveling southbound on KY-3439 and driven by 26-year-old Glenn Marion struck the driver’s side of the Buick. KSP said Marion had a front seat passenger and two small children in the back of the minivan.

According to the release by KSP, Buttery and her passenger were transported from the scene by ambulance to Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Marion and a four-year-old child were transported from the scene by ambulance to the ARH Hospital in Barbourville for non-life threatening injuries. KSP said the front passenger and a three-year-old child were flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington for their injuries. Authorities said the two flown out are listed in stable condition at this time.

KSP said in the release the crash and the use of seat belts, child restraints, drugs and alcohol are all still under investigation.